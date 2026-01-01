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Filmography
Ned Dowd
Ned Dowd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ned Dowd
Ned Dowd
Ned Dowd
Date of Birth
26 May 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
State of Grace
(1990)
7.0
The 13th Warrior
(1999)
6.9
Bottle Rocket
(1995)
Filmography
7
The 13th Warrior
The 13th Warrior
Adventure, Action
1999, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Bottle Rocket
Bottle Rocket
Crime, Comedy
1995, USA
7.4
State of Grace
State of Grace
Crime, Thriller, Drama
1990, USA / Great Britain
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