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Andrew Wilson Andrew Wilson
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Wilson

Andrew Wilson

Andrew Wilson

Date of Birth
22 August 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Bottle Rocket 6.9
Bottle Rocket (1995)
High School 6.6
High School (2010)
Time Trap 6.1
Time Trap (2017)

Filmography

Time Trap 6.1
Time Trap Time Trap
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2017, USA
High School 6.6
High School High School
Comedy 2010, USA
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The Wendell Baker Story 5.9
The Wendell Baker Story The Wendell Baker Story
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2005, USA / Germany
Bottle Rocket 6.9
Bottle Rocket Bottle Rocket
Crime, Comedy 1995, USA
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