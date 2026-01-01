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Filmography
Andrew Wilson
Andrew Wilson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Wilson
Andrew Wilson
Andrew Wilson
Date of Birth
22 August 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
Bottle Rocket
(1995)
6.6
High School
(2010)
6.1
Time Trap
(2017)
Filmography
6.1
Time Trap
Time Trap
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2017, USA
6.6
High School
High School
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Wendell Baker Story
The Wendell Baker Story
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2005, USA / Germany
6.9
Bottle Rocket
Bottle Rocket
Crime, Comedy
1995, USA
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