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Kinoafisha Persons Paul Jabara Awards

Awards and nominations of Paul Jabara

Paul Jabara
Awards and nominations of Paul Jabara
Academy Awards, USA 1979 Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Song
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980 Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Song
Nominee
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