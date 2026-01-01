Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Agostina Belli Agostina Belli
Kinoafisha Persons Agostina Belli

Agostina Belli

Agostina Belli

Date of Birth
13 April 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Scent of a Woman 7.4
Scent of a Woman (1974)
Bluebeard 5.7
Bluebeard (1972)
Holocaust 2000 5.5
Holocaust 2000 (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Holocaust 2000 5.5
Holocaust 2000 Holocaust 2000
Romantic, Horror, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 1977, Great Britain / Italy
Scent of a Woman 7.4
Scent of a Woman Profumo di donna
Drama, Comedy 1974, Italy
Bluebeard 5.7
Bluebeard Bluebeard
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1972, France / Italy / West Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more