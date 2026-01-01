Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Agostina Belli
Agostina Belli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Agostina Belli
Agostina Belli
Agostina Belli
Date of Birth
13 April 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Scent of a Woman
(1974)
5.7
Bluebeard
(1972)
5.5
Holocaust 2000
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1977
1974
1972
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.5
Holocaust 2000
Holocaust 2000
Romantic, Horror, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
1977, Great Britain / Italy
7.4
Scent of a Woman
Profumo di donna
Drama, Comedy
1974, Italy
5.7
Bluebeard
Bluebeard
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1972, France / Italy / West Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree