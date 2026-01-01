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Andrew Duggan Andrew Duggan
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Duggan

Andrew Duggan

Andrew Duggan

Date of Birth
28 December 1923
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 May 1988
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Seven Days in May 7.8
Seven Days in May (1964)
The Incredible Mr. Limpet 6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)
The Secret War of Harry Frigg 6.4
The Secret War of Harry Frigg (1968)

Filmography

It's Alive 5.8
It's Alive It's Alive
Horror, Sci-Fi 1974, USA
The Secret War of Harry Frigg 6.4
The Secret War of Harry Frigg The Secret War of Harry Frigg
Comedy, War 1968, USA
Seven Days in May 7.8
Seven Days in May Seven Days in May
Thriller, Drama, Romantic 1964, USA
The Incredible Mr. Limpet 6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet The Incredible Mr. Limpet
Animation, Comedy, Family 1964, USA
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