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Filmography
Andrew Duggan
Andrew Duggan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Duggan
Andrew Duggan
Andrew Duggan
Date of Birth
28 December 1923
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 May 1988
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.8
Seven Days in May
(1964)
6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet
(1964)
6.4
The Secret War of Harry Frigg
(1968)
Filmography
5.8
It's Alive
It's Alive
Horror, Sci-Fi
1974, USA
6.4
The Secret War of Harry Frigg
The Secret War of Harry Frigg
Comedy, War
1968, USA
7.8
Seven Days in May
Seven Days in May
Thriller, Drama, Romantic
1964, USA
6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet
The Incredible Mr. Limpet
Animation, Comedy, Family
1964, USA
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