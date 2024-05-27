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Filmography
Elizabeth MacRae
Elizabeth MacRae
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth MacRae
Elizabeth MacRae
Elizabeth MacRae
Date of Birth
22 February 1936
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 May 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.8
The Conversation
(1974)
6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet
(1964)
6.2
For Love or Money
(1963)
Filmography
7.8
The Conversation
The Conversation
Action, Crime
1974, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet
The Incredible Mr. Limpet
Animation, Comedy, Family
1964, USA
6.2
For Love or Money
For Love or Money
Comedy
1963, USA
Show more
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