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Elizabeth MacRae
Elizabeth MacRae Elizabeth MacRae
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth MacRae

Elizabeth MacRae

Elizabeth MacRae

Date of Birth
22 February 1936
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
27 May 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Conversation 7.8
The Conversation (1974)
The Incredible Mr. Limpet 6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)
For Love or Money 6.2
For Love or Money (1963)

Filmography

The Conversation 7.8
The Conversation The Conversation
Action, Crime 1974, USA
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The Incredible Mr. Limpet 6.5
The Incredible Mr. Limpet The Incredible Mr. Limpet
Animation, Comedy, Family 1964, USA
For Love or Money 6.2
For Love or Money For Love or Money
Comedy 1963, USA
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