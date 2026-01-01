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Lavinia Biagi
Lavinia Biagi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lavinia Biagi
Lavinia Biagi
Lavinia Biagi
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Made in Italy
(2020)
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
(2010)
5.2
Gomorroide
(2017)
Filmography
6.4
Made in Italy
Made in Italy
Comedy
2020, Great Britain / Italy
Watch trailer
5.2
Gomorroide
Gomorroide
Comedy
2017, Italy
Watch trailer
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
Il padre e lo straniero
Drama
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
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