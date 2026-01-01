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Lavinia Biagi Lavinia Biagi
Kinoafisha Persons Lavinia Biagi

Lavinia Biagi

Lavinia Biagi

Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Made in Italy 6.4
Made in Italy (2020)
The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner (2010)
Gomorroide 5.2
Gomorroide (2017)

Filmography

Made in Italy 6.4
Made in Italy Made in Italy
Comedy 2020, Great Britain / Italy
Watch trailer
Gomorroide 5.2
Gomorroide Gomorroide
Comedy 2017, Italy
Watch trailer
The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner Il padre e lo straniero
Drama 2010, Italy
Watch trailer
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