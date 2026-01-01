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Emanuele Salce Emanuele Salce
Kinoafisha Persons Emanuele Salce

Emanuele Salce

Emanuele Salce

Date of Birth
7 August 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Una storia senza nome 5.9
Una storia senza nome (2018)
The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner (2010)

Filmography

Una storia senza nome 5.9
Una storia senza nome Una storia senza nome
Comedy 2018, Italy
The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner Il padre e lo straniero
Drama 2010, Italy
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