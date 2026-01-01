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Filmography
Emanuele Salce
Emanuele Salce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emanuele Salce
Emanuele Salce
Emanuele Salce
Date of Birth
7 August 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.9
Una storia senza nome
(2018)
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
(2010)
Filmography
5.9
Una storia senza nome
Una storia senza nome
Comedy
2018, Italy
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
Il padre e lo straniero
Drama
2010, Italy
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