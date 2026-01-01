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Nadine Labaki
Nadine Labaki Nadine Labaki
Kinoafisha Persons Nadine Labaki

Nadine Labaki

Nadine Labaki

Date of Birth
18 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Cafarnaúm 8.3
Cafarnaúm (2018)
Caramel 7.1
Caramel (2007)
Mea Culpa 6.1
Mea Culpa (2014)

Filmography

Swimming Home 5.7
Swimming Home Swimming Home
Comedy, Drama 2024, Brazil / Greece / Netherlands / Great Britain
The Sand Castle 5.9
The Sand Castle The Sand Castle
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2024, Lebanon / UAE / USA
Cafarnaúm 8.3
Cafarnaúm Cafarnaúm
Drama 2018, Lebanon / France
Watch trailer
Rio, I Love You 5.9
Rio, I Love You Rio, Eu Te Amo
Drama, Romantic 2014, Brazil / USA
Watch trailer
Mea Culpa 6.1
Mea Culpa Mea culpa
Action, Crime, Thriller 2014, France / Belgium / USA
The Father and the Foreigner 5.8
The Father and the Foreigner Il padre e lo straniero
Drama 2010, Italy
Watch trailer
Caramel 7.1
Caramel Sukkar banat
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2007, France / Lebanon
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