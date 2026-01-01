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Nadine Labaki
Nadine Labaki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadine Labaki
Nadine Labaki
Nadine Labaki
Date of Birth
18 February 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.3
Cafarnaúm
(2018)
7.1
Caramel
(2007)
6.1
Mea Culpa
(2014)
Filmography
5.7
Swimming Home
Swimming Home
Comedy, Drama
2024, Brazil / Greece / Netherlands / Great Britain
5.9
The Sand Castle
The Sand Castle
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2024, Lebanon / UAE / USA
8.3
Cafarnaúm
Cafarnaúm
Drama
2018, Lebanon / France
Watch trailer
5.9
Rio, I Love You
Rio, Eu Te Amo
Drama, Romantic
2014, Brazil / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Mea Culpa
Mea culpa
Action, Crime, Thriller
2014, France / Belgium / USA
5.8
The Father and the Foreigner
Il padre e lo straniero
Drama
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
7.1
Caramel
Sukkar banat
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2007, France / Lebanon
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