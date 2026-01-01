Menu
Alexander Wraith

Date of Birth
29 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Horror actor

Taken 3 6.9
Taken 3 (2015)
Dead Sea 5.3
Dead Sea (2024)
The Gateway 4.9
The Gateway (2021)

Dead Sea 5.3
Dead Sea
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
The Gateway 4.9
The Gateway
Thriller 2021, USA
Taken 3 6.9
Taken 3
Crime, Action, Thriller 2015, France
Greystone Park 4
Greystone Park
Horror 2012, USA
