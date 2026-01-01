Menu
Alexander Wraith
Alexander Wraith
Date of Birth
29 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.9
Taken 3
(2015)
5.3
Dead Sea
(2024)
4.9
The Gateway
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2015
2012
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
Writer
1
5.3
Dead Sea
Dead Sea
Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Gateway
The Gateway
Thriller
2021, USA
6.9
Taken 3
Taken 3
Crime, Action, Thriller
2015, France
Watch trailer
4
Greystone Park
Greystone Park
Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
