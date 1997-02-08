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Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton
Date of Birth
8 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
Big Little Lies
(2017)
8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
(2017)
8.0
Halt and Catch Fire
(2014)
Filmography
7.7
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Horror, Thriller, Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Devil's Mouth
The Devil's Mouth
Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Doctor Odyssey
Drama
2024, USA
Lips Like Sugar
Lips Like Sugar
Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
6.2
Lisa Frankenstein
Lisa Frankenstein
Comedy, Horror, Romantic
2024, USA
7.1
Abigail
Abigail
Horror, Thriller
2024, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Winner
Winner
Adventure, Biography, Comedy
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Griffin in Summer
Griffin in Summer
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
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