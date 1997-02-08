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Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton Kathryn Newton
Kinoafisha Persons Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton

Date of Birth
8 February 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Big Little Lies 8.1
Big Little Lies (2017)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)
Halt and Catch Fire 8.0
Halt and Catch Fire (2014)

Filmography

Ready or Not: Here I Come 7.7
Ready or Not: Here I Come Ready or Not: Here I Come
Horror, Thriller, Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Devil's Mouth 6.2
The Devil's Mouth The Devil's Mouth
Horror, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Doctor Odyssey 6.1
Doctor Odyssey
Drama 2024, USA
Lips Like Sugar Lips Like Sugar
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
Lisa Frankenstein 6.2
Lisa Frankenstein Lisa Frankenstein
Comedy, Horror, Romantic 2024, USA
Abigail 7.1
Abigail Abigail
Horror, Thriller 2024, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
Winner 6.4
Winner Winner
Adventure, Biography, Comedy 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Griffin in Summer 6.9
Griffin in Summer Griffin in Summer
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
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