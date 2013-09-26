The main characters of the comedy series "The Crazy Ones" are the talented advertising executive Simon Roberts and his adult daughter and colleague Sydney. Together, this family runs a major advertising agency, constantly finding themselves in funny and absurd situations due to their excessive creativity. Simon must convince a pop diva to sing a jingle in order to not lose their best client. Meanwhile, Sydney takes on a campaign to promote a new coffee shop, but as a result of her efforts, the entire film crew ends up being showered with Americanos.

