IMDb Rating: 7
The Crazy Ones

The Crazy Ones (2013 - 2014)

The Crazy Ones 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The main characters of the comedy series "The Crazy Ones" are the talented advertising executive Simon Roberts and his adult daughter and colleague Sydney. Together, this family runs a major advertising agency, constantly finding themselves in funny and absurd situations due to their excessive creativity. Simon must convince a pop diva to sing a jingle in order to not lose their best client. Meanwhile, Sydney takes on a campaign to promote a new coffee shop, but as a result of her efforts, the entire film crew ends up being showered with Americanos.
David E. Kelley
Sarah Michelle Gellar Sydney Roberts
Hamish Linklater Andrew Kennedy
Amanda Setton Lauren Slotsky
James Wolk Zach Cropper
Robin Williams Simon Roberts
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.4
7 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2013, 22 episodes
 
