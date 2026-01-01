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Larry Karaszewski
Larry Karaszewski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Larry Karaszewski
Larry Karaszewski
Larry Karaszewski
Date of Birth
20 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.2
American Crime Story
(2016)
7.8
Ed Wood
(1994)
7.5
Man on the Moon
(1999)
Filmography
7.1
Dolemite Is My Name
Dolemite Is My Name
Drama, Biography
2019, USA
8.2
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
6.9
Goosebumps
Goosebumps
Adventure, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Big Eyes
Big Eyes
Biography, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
1408
1408
Thriller, Horror
2007, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks
Comedy, Adventure, Family, Action
2003, USA / Canada
5.8
Screwed
Screwed
Crime, Comedy
2000, USA
7.5
Man on the Moon
Man On The Moon
Biography, Comedy, Drama
1999, Great Britain / Germany / Japan / USA
Show more
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