Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Andy De Emmony Awards

Awards and nominations of Andy De Emmony

Andy De Emmony
Awards and nominations of Andy De Emmony
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Drama Series
Nominee
 Best Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Nominee
 Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more