Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andy De Emmony
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andy De Emmony
Andy De Emmony
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Andy De Emmony
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2014
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Nominee
Best Light Entertainment (Programme or Series)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree