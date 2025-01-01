Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Siobhan Finneran Awards

Awards and nominations of Siobhan Finneran

Siobhan Finneran
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
