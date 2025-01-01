Menu
Awards and nominations of John Crowley
Awards and nominations of John Crowley
BAFTA Awards 2016
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
Winner
Single Drama
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Panorama
Winner
