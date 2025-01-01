Menu
John Crowley Awards

Awards and nominations of John Crowley
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
Winner
Single Drama
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008 Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Panorama
Winner
