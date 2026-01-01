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Filmography
Jürgen Tonkel
Jürgen Tonkel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jürgen Tonkel
Jürgen Tonkel
Jürgen Tonkel
Date of Birth
23 August 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Grave Decisions
(2006)
7.1
This Crazy Heart
(2017)
6.3
Lessons of a Dream
(2011)
Filmography
7.1
This Crazy Heart
Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Lessons of a Dream
Der ganz große Traum
Sport, Drama
2011, Germany
Watch trailer
7.4
Grave Decisions
Wer fruher stirbt, ist langer tot
Comedy
2006, Germany
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