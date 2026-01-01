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Jürgen Tonkel
Jürgen Tonkel Jürgen Tonkel
Kinoafisha Persons Jürgen Tonkel

Jürgen Tonkel

Jürgen Tonkel

Date of Birth
23 August 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Grave Decisions 7.4
Grave Decisions (2006)
This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart (2017)
Lessons of a Dream 6.3
Lessons of a Dream (2011)

Filmography

This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy 2017, Germany
Watch trailer
Lessons of a Dream 6.3
Lessons of a Dream Der ganz große Traum
Sport, Drama 2011, Germany
Watch trailer
Grave Decisions 7.4
Grave Decisions Wer fruher stirbt, ist langer tot
Comedy 2006, Germany
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