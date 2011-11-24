Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Lessons of a Dream - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Lessons of a Dream. Trailer

Lessons of a Dream. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 24 November 2011
Lessons of a Dream – An English teacher brings soccer from England to Germany in the late 19th Century by teaching it to his class.
6.3 Lessons of a Dream
Lessons of a Dream Sport, Drama, 2011, Germany
Moment istiny - первый trailer 02:39
Moment istiny  первый trailer
Buratino - основной trailer 01:44
Buratino  основной trailer
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes - trailer in russian 02:39
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes  trailer in russian
Imaginary - trailer 02:04
Imaginary  trailer
Eddington - trailer in russian 02:23
Eddington  trailer in russian
Litvyak - teaser 01:08
Litvyak  teaser
Princes of Saint Trope - trailer in russian 02:15
Princes of Saint Trope  trailer in russian
Identifikaciya - trailer 02:00
Identifikaciya  trailer
Popeye: The Slayer Man - trailer in russian 01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man  trailer in russian
Begi - trailer 02:06
Begi  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more