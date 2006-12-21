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About
Filmography
Lois Hall
Lois Hall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lois Hall
Lois Hall
Lois Hall
Date of Birth
22 August 1926
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
21 December 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Dead Again
(1991)
5.8
Love Happy
(1949)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1991
1949
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.9
Dead Again
Dead Again
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Detective
1991, USA
5.8
Love Happy
Love Happy
Comedy
1949, USA
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