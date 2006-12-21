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Lois Hall Lois Hall
Kinoafisha Persons Lois Hall

Lois Hall

Lois Hall

Date of Birth
22 August 1926
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
21 December 2006
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Dead Again 6.9
Dead Again (1991)
Love Happy 5.8
Love Happy (1949)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dead Again 6.9
Dead Again Dead Again
Thriller, Romantic, Drama, Detective 1991, USA
Love Happy 5.8
Love Happy Love Happy
Comedy 1949, USA
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