Murvyn Vye

Date of Birth
15 July 1913
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 August 1976
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
River of No Return 6.6
River of No Return River of No Return
Adventure, Western 1954, USA
Green Fire 5.9
Green Fire Green Fire
Adventure, Drama 1954, USA
Road to Bali 6.4
Road to Bali Road to Bali
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 1952, USA
