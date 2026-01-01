Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Murvyn Vye
Date of Birth
15 July 1913
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 August 1976
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
River of No Return
(1954)
6.4
Road to Bali
(1952)
5.9
Green Fire
(1954)
Filmography
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.6
River of No Return
River of No Return
Adventure, Western
1954, USA
5.9
Green Fire
Green Fire
Adventure, Drama
1954, USA
6.4
Road to Bali
Road to Bali
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
1952, USA
