Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellie Kemper
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ellie Kemper
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree