Awards and nominations of Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
