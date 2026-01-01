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Liz Garbus
Liz Garbus Liz Garbus
Kinoafisha Persons Liz Garbus

Liz Garbus

Liz Garbus

Date of Birth
11 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Handmaid's Tale 8.0
The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper 7.8
Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper (2016)
Good American Family 7.7
Good American Family (2025)

Filmography

Dynasty: The Murdochs
Dynasty: The Murdochs
Documentary 2026, USA
Good American Family 7.7
Good American Family
Drama, 2025, USA
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna 6.6
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna
Documentary 2025, USA
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster 6.8
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
Documentary 2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
April & Amanda Enigma
Documentary 2025, USA / Switzerland
Power 6.4
Power Power
Documentary 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara 7.4
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara
Documentary 2024, USA
Watch trailer
City on Fire 6.3
City on Fire
Drama 2023, USA
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