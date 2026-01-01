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Liz Garbus
Liz Garbus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Garbus
Liz Garbus
Liz Garbus
Date of Birth
11 April 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.0
The Handmaid's Tale
(2017)
7.8
Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper
(2016)
7.7
Good American Family
(2025)
Filmography
Dynasty: The Murdochs
Documentary
2026, USA
7.7
Good American Family
Drama,
2025, USA
6.6
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna
Documentary
2025, USA
6.8
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
Documentary
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
April & Amanda
Enigma
Documentary
2025, USA / Switzerland
6.4
Power
Power
Documentary
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara
Documentary
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
City on Fire
Drama
2023, USA
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