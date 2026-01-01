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Filmography
Owain Yeoman
Owain Yeoman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Owain Yeoman
Owain Yeoman
Owain Yeoman
Date of Birth
2 July 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
Bosch: Legacy
(2022)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.0
Kitchen Confidential
(2005)
Filmography
5.1
True Lies
Action
2023, USA
8.3
Bosch: Legacy
Drama
2022, USA
7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
5.1
SAS: Red Notice
SAS: Red Notice
Action
2020, Great Britain
7.1
Emergence
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
6
Brahms: The Boy II
Brahms: The Boy 2
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Belko Experiment
The Belko Experiment
Horror, Action, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Supergirl
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Show more
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