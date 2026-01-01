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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Ludwik Benoit
Ludwik Benoit
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ludwik Benoit
Ludwik Benoit
Ludwik Benoit
Date of Birth
18 July 1920
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
4 November 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Lullaby
(1986)
7.5
Priest Daens
(1992)
7.5
The Hourglass Sanatorium
(1973)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Sport
War
Year
All
1992
1988
1986
1979
1973
1968
1966
1960
1957
1955
All
11
Films
11
Actor
11
7.5
Priest Daens
Daens
Biography, Drama, History
1992, Belgium / France / Netherlands
5.1
Sonata marymoncka
Sonata marymoncka
Drama
1988, Poland
7.9
The Lullaby
Kolysanka
Drama
1986, Poland / Switzerland
7.1
Axiliad
Siekierezada
Drama
1986, Poland
6.8
Aria for an Athlete
Aria dla atlety
Biography, Drama, Sport
1979, Poland
7.5
The Hourglass Sanatorium
Sanatorium pod klepsydra
Drama, Fantasy
1973, Poland
6.9
Lalka
Lalka
Drama, Romantic
1968, Poland
6.9
Lenin in Poland
Lenin v Polshe
Drama, History
1966, USSR
6.6
The Knave of Spades
Walet pikowy
Comedy, Crime
1960, Poland
7.2
Ewa chce spać
Ewa chce spac
Comedy
1957, Poland
7.1
A Generation
Pokolenie
Drama, War
1955, Poland
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