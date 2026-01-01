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Ludwik Benoit Ludwik Benoit
Kinoafisha Persons Ludwik Benoit

Ludwik Benoit

Ludwik Benoit

Date of Birth
18 July 1920
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
4 November 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

7.9
The Lullaby (1986)
Priest Daens 7.5
Priest Daens (1992)
The Hourglass Sanatorium 7.5
The Hourglass Sanatorium (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Priest Daens 7.5
Priest Daens Daens
Biography, Drama, History 1992, Belgium / France / Netherlands
5.1
Sonata marymoncka Sonata marymoncka
Drama 1988, Poland
7.9
The Lullaby Kolysanka
Drama 1986, Poland / Switzerland
Axiliad 7.1
Axiliad Siekierezada
Drama 1986, Poland
Aria for an Athlete 6.8
Aria for an Athlete Aria dla atlety
Biography, Drama, Sport 1979, Poland
The Hourglass Sanatorium 7.5
The Hourglass Sanatorium Sanatorium pod klepsydra
Drama, Fantasy 1973, Poland
Lalka 6.9
Lalka Lalka
Drama, Romantic 1968, Poland
6.9
Lenin in Poland Lenin v Polshe
Drama, History 1966, USSR
The Knave of Spades 6.6
The Knave of Spades Walet pikowy
Comedy, Crime 1960, Poland
Ewa chce spać 7.2
Ewa chce spać Ewa chce spac
Comedy 1957, Poland
A Generation 7.1
A Generation Pokolenie
Drama, War 1955, Poland
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