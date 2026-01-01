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Poster of Aria for an Athlete
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Aria for an Athlete
6.8

Aria for an Athlete

, 1979
Aria dla atlety
Poland / Biography, Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Aria for an Athlete
6.8

Synopsis

Set at the turn of the century it presents a story of a famous Polish athlete, Zbyszko Cyganiewicz. It begins in a small town where a traveling circus attracts a shy boy into a phony wrestling game to please the crowds. The youth, however, takes his strength seriously, eventually defeating a name wrestler in a fair match. Angered circus manager fires him; he leaves happily due to two wrestler brothers who were harassing him. The wrestler goes on to fame, performing in the world's top arenas, and one day is serenaded by a tenor from the crowd. Fame brings him women and admirers but he is uncompromising on his profession. He has his revenge on one of his tormentors defeating him in the ring. One day, attending a game in a tuxedo, he is challenged by another of the brothers and drawn into a brutal game, in course of which he kills his opponent. Thus his career ends.

Cast

Krzysztof Majchrzak
Pola Raksa
Roman Wilhelmi
Bogusz Bilewski
Wojciech Pszoniak
Ryszard Pietruski
Director Filip Bajon
Writer Filip Bajon
Composer Zdzislaw Szostak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 1 January 1979
Release date
1 January 1979 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Tor"
Also known as
Aria dla atlety, Ária egy atlétáért, Aria for an Athlete, Aria voor een atleet, Arie für einen Athleten

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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