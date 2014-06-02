Marjorie Stapp

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
17 September 1921
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
2 June 2014
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
Battle at Bloody Beach
(1961)
Filmography
