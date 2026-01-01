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Audie Murphy Audie Murphy
Kinoafisha Persons Audie Murphy

Audie Murphy

Audie Murphy

Date of Birth
20 June 1925
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
28 May 1971
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Height
166 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Unforgiven 6.6
The Unforgiven (1960)
Sierra 6.5
Sierra (1950)
Kansas Raiders 6.1
Kansas Raiders (1950)

Filmography

Battle at Bloody Beach 5.6
Battle at Bloody Beach Battle at Bloody Beach
Drama, War 1961, USA
The Unforgiven 6.6
The Unforgiven The Unforgiven
Western, Romantic, Drama 1960, USA
Sierra 6.5
Sierra Sierra
Western 1950, USA
Kansas Raiders 6.1
Kansas Raiders Kansas Raiders
Adventure, Action, Western, War 1950, USA
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