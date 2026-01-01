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Filmography
Audie Murphy
Audie Murphy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Audie Murphy
Audie Murphy
Audie Murphy
Date of Birth
20 June 1925
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
28 May 1971
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Height
166 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.6
The Unforgiven
(1960)
6.5
Sierra
(1950)
6.1
Kansas Raiders
(1950)
Filmography
5.6
Battle at Bloody Beach
Battle at Bloody Beach
Drama, War
1961, USA
6.6
The Unforgiven
The Unforgiven
Western, Romantic, Drama
1960, USA
6.5
Sierra
Sierra
Western
1950, USA
6.1
Kansas Raiders
Kansas Raiders
Adventure, Action, Western, War
1950, USA
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