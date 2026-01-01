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Leslie Loveridge Leslie Loveridge
Kinoafisha Persons Leslie Loveridge

Leslie Loveridge

Leslie Loveridge

Actor type
Action hero

Popular Films

The Battle of Elderbush Gulch 6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch (1913)

Filmography

The Battle of Elderbush Gulch 6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
Western, Short, Action 1913, USA
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