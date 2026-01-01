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Filmography
Leslie Loveridge
Leslie Loveridge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leslie Loveridge
Leslie Loveridge
Leslie Loveridge
Actor type
Action hero
Popular Films
6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
(1913)
Filmography
6.5
The Battle of Elderbush Gulch
The Battle at Elderbush Gulch
Western, Short, Action
1913, USA
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