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Lisa Gay Hamilton
Lisa Gay Hamilton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Gay Hamilton
Lisa Gay Hamilton
Lisa Gay Hamilton
Date of Birth
25 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.5
House of Cards
(2013)
7.9
Genius
(2017)
7.8
Jackie Brown
(1997)
Filmography
By Any Means
By Any Means
Action, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Class of '09
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2023, USA
7.3
The Dropout
Drama,
2022, USA
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
6.9
The Last Full Measure
The Last Full Measure
Drama, War
2019, USA
6.6
The First
Drama, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.4
Sorry for Your Loss
Drama
2018, USA
6.3
Ad Astra
Ad Astra
Sci-Fi, Drama
2018, USA / Brazil
Watch trailer
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