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Lisa Gay Hamilton
Lisa Gay Hamilton Lisa Gay Hamilton
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Gay Hamilton

Lisa Gay Hamilton

Lisa Gay Hamilton

Date of Birth
25 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

House of Cards 8.5
House of Cards (2013)
Genius 7.9
Genius (2017)
Jackie Brown 7.8
Jackie Brown (1997)

Filmography

By Any Means
By Any Means By Any Means
Action, Crime, Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Class of '09 6.5
Class of '09
Crime, Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2023, USA
The Dropout 7.3
The Dropout
Drama, 2022, USA
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
The Last Full Measure 6.9
The Last Full Measure The Last Full Measure
Drama, War 2019, USA
The First 6.6
The First
Drama, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Sorry for Your Loss 7.4
Sorry for Your Loss
Drama 2018, USA
Ad Astra 6.3
Ad Astra Ad Astra
Sci-Fi, Drama 2018, USA / Brazil
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