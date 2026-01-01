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Filmography
Khan Chittenden
Khan Chittenden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Khan Chittenden
Khan Chittenden
Khan Chittenden
Date of Birth
30 July 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Underbelly
(2008)
6.4
In Her Skin
(2009)
6.4
Clubland
(2007)
Filmography
Run
Drama, Action, Crime,
2026, Australia
5.8
Book Week
Book Week
Comedy
2018, Australia
3.6
Endless Bummer
National Lampoon Presents: Surf Party
Comedy
2013, USA
4.8
Needle
Needle
Mystery, Thriller
2010, Australia
6.4
In Her Skin
In Her Skin
Drama, Thriller
2009, Australia
7.9
Underbelly
Drama, Crime
2008, Australia
6.4
Clubland
Clubland
Comedy
2007, Australia
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