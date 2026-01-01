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About
Filmography
Emma Booth
Emma Booth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Booth
Emma Booth
Emma Booth
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Denmark, Australia
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Underbelly
(2008)
7.6
Once Upon a Time
(2011)
7.1
Tracks
(2013)
Filmography
6.6
H is for Happiness
H Is for Happiness
Family
2021, Australia
5.8
Extinction
Extinction
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2018, USA
7
Parker
Parker
Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Tracks
Tracks
Biography, Adventure, Drama
2013, Australia
Watch trailer
7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2011, USA
Hippie Hippie Shake
Hippie Hippie Shake
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA / Great Britain
6.3
The Boys Are Back
The Boys Are Back
Drama
2009, Australia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.7
Blood Creek
Town Creek
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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