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Emma Booth
Emma Booth Emma Booth
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Booth

Emma Booth

Emma Booth

Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Denmark, Australia
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Underbelly 7.9
Underbelly (2008)
Once Upon a Time 7.6
Once Upon a Time (2011)
Tracks 7.1
Tracks (2013)

Filmography

H is for Happiness 6.6
H is for Happiness H Is for Happiness
Family 2021, Australia
Extinction 5.8
Extinction Extinction
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, USA
Parker 7
Parker Parker
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Tracks 7.1
Tracks Tracks
Biography, Adventure, Drama 2013, Australia
Watch trailer
Once Upon a Time 7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
Hippie Hippie Shake
Hippie Hippie Shake Hippie Hippie Shake
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Boys Are Back 6.3
The Boys Are Back The Boys Are Back
Drama 2009, Australia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Blood Creek 5.7
Blood Creek Town Creek
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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