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About
Filmography
Lon McCallister
Lon McCallister
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lon McCallister
Lon McCallister
Lon McCallister
Date of Birth
17 April 1923
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
11 June 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Souls at Sea
(1937)
5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
(1948)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
1948
1937
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1948, USA
6.8
Souls at Sea
Souls at Sea
Action, Adventure, History
1937, USA
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