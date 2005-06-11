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Lon McCallister Lon McCallister
Kinoafisha Persons Lon McCallister

Lon McCallister

Lon McCallister

Date of Birth
17 April 1923
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
11 June 2005
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Souls at Sea 6.8
Souls at Sea (1937)
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! 5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! 5.9
Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1948, USA
Souls at Sea 6.8
Souls at Sea Souls at Sea
Action, Adventure, History 1937, USA
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