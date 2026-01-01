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Van Heflin
Awards
Awards and nominations of Van Heflin
Van Heflin
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Van Heflin
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1954
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
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