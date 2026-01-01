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Kinoafisha Persons Van Heflin Awards

Awards and nominations of Van Heflin

Van Heflin
Awards and nominations of Van Heflin
Academy Awards, USA 1943 Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1954 BAFTA Awards 1954
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
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