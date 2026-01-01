Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Gabel Martin Gabel
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Gabel

Martin Gabel

Martin Gabel

Date of Birth
19 June 1912
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
22 May 1986
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Deadline - U.S.A. 7.2
Deadline - U.S.A. (1952)
Fourteen Hours 7.1
Fourteen Hours (1951)
There Was a Crooked Man... 6.9
There Was a Crooked Man... (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The First Deadly Sin 5.9
The First Deadly Sin The First Deadly Sin
Thriller 1980, USA
There Was a Crooked Man... 6.9
There Was a Crooked Man... There Was a Crooked Man...
Action, Drama, Comedy, Western 1970, USA
Lady in Cement 5.9
Lady in Cement Lady in Cement
Comedy, Crime, Drama 1968, USA
Marnie 6.7
Marnie Marnie
Thriller, Romantic, Crime 1964, USA
Goodbye Charlie 6.3
Goodbye Charlie Goodbye Charlie
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy 1964, USA
The James Dean Story 6.2
The James Dean Story The James Dean Story
Biography, Documentary 1957, USA
Deadline - U.S.A. 7.2
Deadline - U.S.A. Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1952, USA
Fourteen Hours 7.1
Fourteen Hours Fourteen Hours
Drama, Film-Noir 1951, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more