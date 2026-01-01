Menu
Martin Gabel
Martin Gabel
Martin Gabel
Martin Gabel
Martin Gabel
Date of Birth
19 June 1912
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
22 May 1986
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Deadline - U.S.A.
(1952)
7.1
Fourteen Hours
(1951)
6.9
There Was a Crooked Man...
(1970)
5.9
The First Deadly Sin
The First Deadly Sin
Thriller
1980, USA
6.9
There Was a Crooked Man...
There Was a Crooked Man...
Action, Drama, Comedy, Western
1970, USA
5.9
Lady in Cement
Lady in Cement
Comedy, Crime, Drama
1968, USA
6.7
Marnie
Marnie
Thriller, Romantic, Crime
1964, USA
6.3
Goodbye Charlie
Goodbye Charlie
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy
1964, USA
6.2
The James Dean Story
The James Dean Story
Biography, Documentary
1957, USA
7.2
Deadline - U.S.A.
Deadline - U.S.A.
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1952, USA
7.1
Fourteen Hours
Fourteen Hours
Drama, Film-Noir
1951, USA
