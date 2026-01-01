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Nelson Lee Nelson Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Nelson Lee

Nelson Lee

Nelson Lee

Date of Birth
1 January 1905
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 July 1985
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Bombers B-52 5.9
Bombers B-52 (1957)
World Without End 5.8
World Without End (1956)
Home Town Story 4.9
Home Town Story (1951)

Filmography

Bombers B-52 5.9
Bombers B-52 Bombers B-52
Romantic, Drama 1957, USA
World Without End 5.8
World Without End World Without End
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1956, USA
Home Town Story 4.9
Home Town Story Home Town Story
Drama 1951, USA
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