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Filmography
Nelson Lee
Nelson Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelson Lee
Nelson Lee
Nelson Lee
Date of Birth
1 January 1905
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
3 July 1985
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.9
Bombers B-52
(1957)
5.8
World Without End
(1956)
4.9
Home Town Story
(1951)
Filmography
5.9
Bombers B-52
Bombers B-52
Romantic, Drama
1957, USA
5.8
World Without End
World Without End
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi
1956, USA
4.9
Home Town Story
Home Town Story
Drama
1951, USA
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