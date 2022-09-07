Menu
Marsha Hunt
Date of Birth
17 October 1917
Age
104 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
7 September 2022
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Valley of Decision
(1945)
5.9
Bombers B-52
(1957)
5.9
Bombers B-52
Bombers B-52
Romantic, Drama
1957, USA
7.3
The Valley of Decision
The Valley of Decision
Drama
1945, USA
