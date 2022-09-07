Marsha Hunt

Menu
Date of Birth
17 October 1917
Age
104 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
7 September 2022
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bombers B-52 5.9
Bombers B-52 Bombers B-52
Romantic, Drama 1957, USA
The Valley of Decision 7.3
The Valley of Decision The Valley of Decision
Drama 1945, USA
