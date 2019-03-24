Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nancy Gates Nancy Gates
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Gates

Nancy Gates

Nancy Gates

Date of Birth
1 February 1926
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
24 March 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Some Came Running 7.3
Some Came Running (1958)
Suddenly 6.8
Suddenly (1954)
World Without End 5.8
World Without End (1956)

Filmography

Some Came Running 7.3
Some Came Running Some Came Running
Romantic, Drama 1958, USA
World Without End 5.8
World Without End World Without End
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi 1956, USA
Suddenly 6.8
Suddenly Suddenly
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1954, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more