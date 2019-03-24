Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nancy Gates
Nancy Gates
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Gates
Nancy Gates
Nancy Gates
Date of Birth
1 February 1926
Age
93 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
24 March 2019
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Some Came Running
(1958)
6.8
Suddenly
(1954)
5.8
World Without End
(1956)
Filmography
7.3
Some Came Running
Some Came Running
Romantic, Drama
1958, USA
5.8
World Without End
World Without End
Adventure, Romantic, Sci-Fi
1956, USA
6.8
Suddenly
Suddenly
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1954, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree