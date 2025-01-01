Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Claire Trevor Awards

Claire Trevor
Academy Awards, USA 1949 Academy Awards, USA 1949
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1938 Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957 Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Single Performance by an Actress
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1955 Primetime Emmy Awards 1955
Best Actress in a Single Performance
Nominee
