Claire Trevor
Awards
Awards and nominations of Claire Trevor
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Single Performance by an Actress
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1955
Best Actress in a Single Performance
Nominee
