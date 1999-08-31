Menu
Marguerite Chapman

Date of Birth
9 March 1918
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
31 August 1999
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

The Seven Year Itch 7.1
The Seven Year Itch (1955)
Kansas Raiders 6.1
Kansas Raiders (1950)

The Seven Year Itch 7.1
The Seven Year Itch The Seven Year Itch
Romantic, Comedy 1955, USA
Kansas Raiders 6.1
Kansas Raiders Kansas Raiders
Adventure, Action, Western, War 1950, USA
