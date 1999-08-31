Menu
Marguerite Chapman
Marguerite Chapman
Marguerite Chapman
Date of Birth
9 March 1918
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
31 August 1999
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.1
The Seven Year Itch
(1955)
6.1
Kansas Raiders
(1950)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Romantic
War
Western
Year
All
1955
1950
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.1
The Seven Year Itch
The Seven Year Itch
Romantic, Comedy
1955, USA
6.1
Kansas Raiders
Kansas Raiders
Adventure, Action, Western, War
1950, USA
