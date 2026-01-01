Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lola Falana
Lola Falana
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Falana
Lola Falana
Lola Falana
Date of Birth
11 September 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Liberation of L.B. Jones
(1970)
5.3
Klansman
(1974)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1974
1970
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.3
Klansman
The Klansman
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1974, USA
6.8
The Liberation of L.B. Jones
The Liberation of L.B. Jones
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1970, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree