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Lola Falana Lola Falana
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Falana

Lola Falana

Lola Falana

Date of Birth
11 September 1942
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Liberation of L.B. Jones 6.8
The Liberation of L.B. Jones (1970)
Klansman 5.3
Klansman (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Klansman 5.3
Klansman The Klansman
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1974, USA
The Liberation of L.B. Jones 6.8
The Liberation of L.B. Jones The Liberation of L.B. Jones
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1970, USA
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