Marge Champion
Marge Champion
Date of Birth
2 September 1919
Age
101 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
21 October 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
7.7
The Swimmer
(1968)
7.5
The Party
(1968)
6.5
Never Stand Still
(2012)
Filmography
6.5
Never Stand Still
Never Stand Still
Documentary, Biography
2012, USA
7.7
The Swimmer
The Swimmer
Drama
1968, USA
7.5
The Party
The Party
Comedy
1968, USA
