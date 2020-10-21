Menu
Marge Champion

Marge Champion

Date of Birth
2 September 1919
Age
101 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
21 October 2020
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Never Stand Still 6.5
Never Stand Still Never Stand Still
Documentary, Biography 2012, USA
The Swimmer 7.7
The Swimmer The Swimmer
Drama 1968, USA
The Party 7.5
The Party The Party
Comedy 1968, USA
