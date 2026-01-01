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About
Filmography
Lucille Benson
Lucille Benson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucille Benson
Lucille Benson
Lucille Benson
Date of Birth
17 July 1914
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 February 1984
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Duel
(1971)
5.9
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
(1970)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Detective
Drama
Year
All
1971
1970
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.6
Duel
Duel
Detective, Action
1971, USA
5.9
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Drama
1970, USA
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