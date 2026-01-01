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Lucille Benson Lucille Benson
Kinoafisha Persons Lucille Benson

Lucille Benson

Lucille Benson

Date of Birth
17 July 1914
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 February 1984
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Duel 7.6
Duel (1971)
Little Fauss and Big Halsy 5.9
Little Fauss and Big Halsy (1970)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Duel 7.6
Duel Duel
Detective, Action 1971, USA
Little Fauss and Big Halsy 5.9
Little Fauss and Big Halsy Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Drama 1970, USA
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