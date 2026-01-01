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About
Filmography
Lou Frizzell
Lou Frizzell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Frizzell
Lou Frizzell
Lou Frizzell
Date of Birth
10 June 1920
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 June 1979
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Duel
(1971)
6.8
Capricorn One
(1977)
6.6
The Stalking Moon
(1968)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Detective
Drama
Western
Year
All
1977
1971
1968
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.8
Capricorn One
Capricorn One
Action, Adventure, Drama
1977, Great Britain / USA
7.6
Duel
Duel
Detective, Action
1971, USA
6.6
The Stalking Moon
The Stalking Moon
Western
1968, USA
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