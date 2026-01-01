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Lou Frizzell Lou Frizzell
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Frizzell

Lou Frizzell

Lou Frizzell

Date of Birth
10 June 1920
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 June 1979
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Duel 7.6
Duel (1971)
Capricorn One 6.8
Capricorn One (1977)
The Stalking Moon 6.6
The Stalking Moon (1968)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Capricorn One 6.8
Capricorn One Capricorn One
Action, Adventure, Drama 1977, Great Britain / USA
Duel 7.6
Duel Duel
Detective, Action 1971, USA
The Stalking Moon 6.6
The Stalking Moon The Stalking Moon
Western 1968, USA
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