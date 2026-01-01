Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Corrente Michael Corrente
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Corrente

Michael Corrente

Michael Corrente

Date of Birth
6 April 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Brotherhood 7.6
Brotherhood (2006)
The Door in the Floor 6.9
The Door in the Floor (2004)
Loosies 6.6
Loosies (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Some Velvet Morning 5.8
Some Velvet Morning Some Velvet Morning
Drama 2013, USA
Loosies 6.6
Loosies Loosies
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Brotherhood 7.6
Brotherhood
Drama, Action, Crime 2006, USA
The Door in the Floor 6.9
The Door in the Floor The Door in the Floor
Drama 2004, USA
Assassination Tango 5.7
Assassination Tango Assassination Tango
Thriller, Drama 2002, USA / Argentina
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more