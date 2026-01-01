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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Michael Corrente
Michael Corrente
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Corrente
Michael Corrente
Michael Corrente
Date of Birth
6 April 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Brotherhood
(2006)
6.9
The Door in the Floor
(2004)
6.6
Loosies
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2011
2006
2004
2002
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Producer
2
Director
2
Actor
1
5.8
Some Velvet Morning
Some Velvet Morning
Drama
2013, USA
6.6
Loosies
Loosies
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Brotherhood
Drama, Action, Crime
2006, USA
6.9
The Door in the Floor
The Door in the Floor
Drama
2004, USA
5.7
Assassination Tango
Assassination Tango
Thriller, Drama
2002, USA / Argentina
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