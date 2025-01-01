Menu
Awards and nominations of Glenn Ford

Glenn Ford
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958 Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
