Glenn Ford
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
