Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Natalie Alyn Lind
Natalie Alyn Lind
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Alyn Lind
Natalie Alyn Lind
Natalie Alyn Lind
Date of Birth
21 June 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
9.1
Dutton Ranch
(2026)
7.9
iZombie
(2015)
7.9
The Goldbergs
(2013)
Filmography
9.1
Dutton Ranch
Drama, Western
2026, USA
6.1
Marked Men
Marked Men
Romantic
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Fantasy, Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Big Sky
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, USA
7.1
Tell Me a Story
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror
2015, USA
7.9
The Goldbergs
Comedy, Family
2013, USA
5.7
Kaboom
Kaboom
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2010, USA / France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree