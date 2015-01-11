Menu
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Togetherness

Togetherness (2015 - 2016)

Togetherness 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Togetherness" is an American comedy-drama about friendship and marriage. The series tells the story of two couples living under one roof. The characters try to maintain their relationships, but each of them has dreams they are striving for. Alex is an actor in search of a role, while Brett is a sound engineer. Michelle is a purposeless housewife, and Tina is a happiness-seeking businesswoman. These four individuals with different personalities want to understand themselves and their feelings. Will they be able to get along and build happiness together?
Creator
Mark Duplass
Jay Duplass
Steve Zissis
Cast Characters
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet Tina Morris
Mark Duplass
Mark Duplass Brett Pierson
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Michelle Pierson
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Togetherness - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 8 episodes
 
Togetherness - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 8 episodes
 
Stills
