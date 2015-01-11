"Togetherness" is an American comedy-drama about friendship and marriage. The series tells the story of two couples living under one roof. The characters try to maintain their relationships, but each of them has dreams they are striving for. Alex is an actor in search of a role, while Brett is a sound engineer. Michelle is a purposeless housewife, and Tina is a happiness-seeking businesswoman. These four individuals with different personalities want to understand themselves and their feelings. Will they be able to get along and build happiness together?

