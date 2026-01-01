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About
Filmography
Yuki Matsuoka
Yuki Matsuoka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuki Matsuoka
Yuki Matsuoka
Yuki Matsuoka
Date of Birth
13 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine
,
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
9.3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
(2026)
8.0
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation
(2002)
7.6
Erufen rîto
(2004)
Filmography
9.3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.6
Magic doremi
Magic doremi
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime
2010, Japan
7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2006, Japan
6.4
Mahou Sensei Negima!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2005, Japan
6.9
Trinity Blood
Action, Anime, Horror
2005, Japan
7.6
Erufen rîto
Drama, Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi
2004, Japan
6.8
Appleseed
Appurushido / Appleseed
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime
2004, Japan
Watch trailer
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