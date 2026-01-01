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Yuki Matsuoka Yuki Matsuoka
Kinoafisha Persons Yuki Matsuoka

Yuki Matsuoka

Yuki Matsuoka

Date of Birth
13 September 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Science-fiction heroine, Action heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity 9.3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity (2026)
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation 8.0
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation (2002)
Erufen rîto 7.6
Erufen rîto (2004)

Filmography

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity 9.3
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Magic doremi 6.6
Magic doremi Magic doremi
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu 7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime 2010, Japan
Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu 7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2006, Japan
Mahou Sensei Negima! 6.4
Mahou Sensei Negima!
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2005, Japan
Trinity Blood 6.9
Trinity Blood
Action, Anime, Horror 2005, Japan
Erufen rîto 7.6
Erufen rîto
Drama, Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi 2004, Japan
Appleseed 6.8
Appleseed Appurushido / Appleseed
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime 2004, Japan
Watch trailer
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