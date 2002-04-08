"Azumanga Daioh" is a multi-episode anime that tells the story of six Japanese schoolgirls and two teachers who become friends and spend a lot of time together. Each of the main characters has her own approach to life and her own attitude towards the world and other people. However, despite all their differences, the girls always find understanding with each other, and they are willing to do a lot for their friends, even if it requires individual sacrifices. Fortunately, the lives of the main characters are too pure and straightforward to become a big problem for anyone. And yet, even they sometimes face difficult challenges.

