Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation poster
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation poster
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation poster
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation poster
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation poster
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation poster
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.2
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Azumanga Daioh: The Animation

Azumanga Daioh: The Animation (2002 - 2002)

Azumanga Daioh 18+
Production year 2002
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo
Runtime 10 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Azumanga Daioh" is a multi-episode anime that tells the story of six Japanese schoolgirls and two teachers who become friends and spend a lot of time together. Each of the main characters has her own approach to life and her own attitude towards the world and other people. However, despite all their differences, the girls always find understanding with each other, and they are willing to do a lot for their friends, even if it requires individual sacrifices. Fortunately, the lives of the main characters are too pure and straightforward to become a big problem for anyone. And yet, even they sometimes face difficult challenges.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Houko Kuwashima Kagura
Akiko Hiramatsu Tanizaki, Yukari
Aya Hisakawa Kurosawa, Minamo
Tomoko Kaneda Mihama, Chiyo
Rie Tanaka Mizuhara, Koyomi
Chieko Higuchi Takino, Tomo
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Azumanga Daioh: The Animation - Season 1 Season 1
2002, 26 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more