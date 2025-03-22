Martin Loeb

Menu
Date of Birth
11 March 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
22 March 2025
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Mes Petites Amoureuses
(1974)
7.2
Mes Petites Amoureuses
Mes petites amoureuses
Drama
1974, France
