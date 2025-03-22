Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martin Loeb Martin Loeb
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Loeb

Martin Loeb

Martin Loeb

Date of Birth
11 March 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
22 March 2025
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Mes Petites Amoureuses 7.2
Mes Petites Amoureuses (1974)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mes Petites Amoureuses 7.2
Mes Petites Amoureuses Mes petites amoureuses
Drama 1974, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more